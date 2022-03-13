Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

