Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

