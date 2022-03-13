Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Expands By 286.9%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 286.9% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.