Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CFO Sells $355,096.25 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $73.01 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

