Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $423,703.20 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ECPG opened at $62.04 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

