Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $423,703.20 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ECPG opened at $62.04 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.