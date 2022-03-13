Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $423,703.20 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ECPG opened at $62.04 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.