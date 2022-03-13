Trevor Baldwin Acquires 13,117 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE BRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
