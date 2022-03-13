Trevor Baldwin Acquires 13,117 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE BRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

