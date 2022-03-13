Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

IBTX stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.72. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

