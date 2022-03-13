DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $140.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.
Shares of DOCU opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
