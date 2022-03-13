Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

