Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.48.
Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.