Daniel William Fisher Buys 7,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ball by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

