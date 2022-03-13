Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Shoe Carnival worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

