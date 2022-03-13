Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 1,618 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $277.87 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $322.34.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

