Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $26.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

