boohoo group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

BOO opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.49. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

