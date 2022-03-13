Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Decreases By 56.6%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,427,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 474,926 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

