Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 494,026 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

