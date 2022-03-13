Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 10%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.42. Approximately 18,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 959,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,970,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

