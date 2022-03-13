Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 324,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,051,645 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Several analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,404,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

