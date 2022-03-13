iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 643,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,768,450 shares.The stock last traded at $41.02 and had previously closed at $41.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.