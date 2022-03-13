Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 19,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 432,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

