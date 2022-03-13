Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.72) to GBX 2,470 ($32.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.24).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,939.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,931.52. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.41), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,047,206.08).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.