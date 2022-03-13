Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 694,454 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $15.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $10,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

