Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock opened at $311.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average of $392.31. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.