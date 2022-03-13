MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of MoneyGram International worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $974.40 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

