Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $716,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $170,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 329.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

