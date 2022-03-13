17,108 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

