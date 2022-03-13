BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,702 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,314,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,365,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

