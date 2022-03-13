BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of CEVA worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $867.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,738.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

