Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Financial worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

AROW opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $544.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

