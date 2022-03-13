Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DCOM stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,395 shares of company stock worth $2,432,548 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

