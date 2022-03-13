Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

