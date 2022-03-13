Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,900 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Argan worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 27.3% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 91,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Argan by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.