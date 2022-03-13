Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 8,700 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

