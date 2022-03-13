Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,497 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SID opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

