Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 50,023 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

