Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.