StarTek (NYSE:SRT) PT Lowered to $6.00

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.11 on Friday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

