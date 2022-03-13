Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 737,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

