Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.87% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHIS opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

