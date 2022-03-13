Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €62.40

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $46.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

