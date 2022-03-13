Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 10,670 Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNACU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

