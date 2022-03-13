Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.00

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$136.00 and last traded at C$134.74, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.82.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$129.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

