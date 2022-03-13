Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $63.65. 3,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

