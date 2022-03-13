Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 282,426 shares.The stock last traded at $93.10 and had previously closed at $96.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,360,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

