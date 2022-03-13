Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.05

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 239363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

