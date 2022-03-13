Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.95 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,241 shares of company stock worth $5,304,977. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.