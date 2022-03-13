Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.95 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,241 shares of company stock worth $5,304,977. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

