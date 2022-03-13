First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of First Community Bankshares worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $472.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

FCBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.