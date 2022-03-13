32,827 Shares in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Identiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,620.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

