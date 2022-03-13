Pbra, Llc Sells 81,287 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.87 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

