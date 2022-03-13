50,049 Shares in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of CatchMark Timber Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.